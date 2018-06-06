Red Deer man faces 24 charges after ramming RCMP cruiser in stolen truck

A Red Deer man is facing 24 new criminal charges after the stolen truck he was driving rammed into an RCMP cruiser.

RCMP said at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called for a report of a stolen truck in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood.

Police said officers boxed in the truck to prevent it from driving away. That prompted the man to go back into the truck and ram into a police cruiser, RCMP said. They said a police officer was behind the wheel at the time.

The man then tried to take off through the open passenger window but was arrested immediately, police said.

During the arrest, police said they seized two stolen cheques, brass knuckles, a knife and several pellet and BB guns that the suspect was prohibited by court order from having.

Bolt cutters and other tools known to be used in vehicle break-ins were also seized. As well, several stolen identity documents were found.

Cody Feil, 30, was wanted on three warrants for theft and possession of stolen property. Feil was also identified as the suspect in a gas and dash in a stolen Jeep that happened May 18.

In addition to his warrants, Feil faces three charges of possession of stolen property, resisting and or obstructing a peace officer, assault with a weapon. He is also facing other break-in related charges and possessing forged documents.

Feil is in custody and will appear in court in Red Deer on June 7.