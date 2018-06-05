Red Deer man wanted by RCMP on 6 warrants arrested; faces 20 new charges

A Red Deer man wanted by RCMP on six warrants has been arrested and is now facing 20 new charges, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The charges come after RCMP said they were called to a report of a stolen Audi that had been seen in the Red Deer neighbourhood of Westpark on June 3.

“RCMP quickly located the car, which fled police when they attempted a traffic stop,” RCMP said. “For public safety reasons, RCMP did not pursue but continued to track the movements of the car at a distance.”

When the driver abandoned the car, police arrested him after a brief foot chase, police said.

RCMP said they seized a stolen cheque, several sets of vehicle keys and a stolen license plate.

READ MORE: 5 people facing 52 charges after Red Deer investigation

Police said they were able to link one of the sets of keys to a second stolen vehicle, a GMC Sierra.

When officers searched the vehicle, an airsoft rifle and a BB gun were found. Police said the man was prohibited by the court from possessing these items.

As the investigation continued, police said they charged the man in connection with several other cases.

“The suspect [is] being charged on several files from March involving a stolen purse and the possession and use of stolen credit cards, and the theft of an iPad on May 3 from a cheque cashing business,” police said.

Tyrel George Jackson, 30, “was wanted on six warrants for mischief, theft under $5,000, fail to appear, and breach of probation,” police said.

Police said Jackson is facing a number of charges including resisting a peace officer, possession of stolen property, unauthorized possession of a firearm and using a stolen credit card.