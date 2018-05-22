5 people facing 52 charges after Red Deer investigation

Over two dozen charges have been laid against five people after a drug trafficking and weapons investigation in central Alberta.

The trafficking investigation began in January 2018. On April 16, Red Deer RCMP, assisted by the Calgary Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed search warrants on three homes at Neville Close, Page Avenue and the 3800 block of 45 Street in Red Deer.

Police seized 17 firearms, “large amounts” of cocaine and methamphetamine along with fentanyl, GHB, multiple items consistent with drug trafficking, electronics, a counterfeit $100 Canadian bill and around $600 in cash.

ERT members were able to locate the target of the investigation at a gas station in Penhold, Alta., but police said he hit a police vehicle and fled. Police didn’t chase the suspect out of concerns for public safety.

On May 7, Red Deer RCMP found the suspect again at a Westpark home. ERT members assisted in the “high-risk” arrest as nearby schools were put into a hold and secure as a safety precaution.

James Leslie Holley, 43, is now facing 21 charges including four counts each of drug trafficking and careless use of a firearm as well as three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 31.

Danielle Ami Cassan, 39, is facing 20 charges including eight counts each of careless use of a firearm and possess a restricted firearm with ammunition.

She is scheduled to be in court on June 14.

Jennifer Lynn Steele, 36, is facing five charges including two counts each of unauthorized possession of a firearm and carless use of a firearm.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.

Angel Robin Chipaway, 33, faces four charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and two counts of careless use of a firearm.

She is scheduled to be in court on June 19.

Kandice May Baldwin, 30, is facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She is scheduled to be in court on August 9.