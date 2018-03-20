Red Deer man pleads guilty to manslaughter in February 2016 death

A man accused in a Red Deer death more than two years ago has been sentenced after entering an early guilty plea.

Shane Dion McPhee was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of William Blaine Baker.

Suffering from stab wounds, Baker, 47, was dropped off at the Red Deer Hospital on Feb. 13, 2016. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

McPhee was arrested a few days later.

A three-week trial for McPhee, 43, was to begin on Monday. Alberta Justice confirms he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter

McPhee was sentenced to six years in jail, but with credit for time already served, he has about three years remaining.