RCMP find pickup truck suspected of involvement in deadly hit and run in Red Deer last month

The RCMP said Tuesday they have located a pickup truck they believe was involved in a hit and run in Red Deer last month that left a 38-year-old pedestrian dead.

“Red Deer RCMP obtained a judicially authorized search warrant and seized a truck that we believe, at this point in the investigation, may be the suspect truck in the fatal hit and run on March 11,” Sgt. Kevin Halwa with the Red Deer RCMP’s traffic unit, said in a news release. “The RCMP forensic identification team is continuing the forensic work that will determine whether or not it is, in fact, the truck we’re looking for.

“This has been a lengthy, detailed investigation requiring a lot of legwork from a number of specialized RCMP teams, and we’re grateful for the tremendous community support we’ve received. We hope to have more information on the progress of this investigation soon.”

According to police, a 38-year-old man was standing by a parked vehicle in the 5200 block of 76 Street at about 8:45 p.m. on March 11, when he was struck. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was not in the traffic lane when it happened, police said at the time.

Police had asked the public to help them look for an older model red truck, believed to be a late 1970s or early 1980s GMC or Chevrolet, with a 4X4 decal on the box. They said it had amber lights on the roof and a homemade or custom built wooden flatbed on that back that was painted black. The truck was missing the passenger side mirror as a result of the collision.

Police weren’t able to get a description of the driver but asked area residents and businesses in the area to check and see if they got any surveillance video of what happened.

The RCMP said it will issue another update as soon as more information becomes available, and continues to ask anyone who might have information about the incident or the suspect vehicle or its driver to call the Red Deer RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575.

-With files from The Canadian Press