Pedestrian killed in Red Deer hit and run

Police are looking for the driver of a red pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run collision which killed a man in Red Deer, Alta.

RCMP say the 38-year-old man was standing by a parked vehicle Sunday evening when he was struck. It happened in the 5200 block of 76 Street at around 8:45 p.m.

The man was not in the traffic lane when it happened, police said.

He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are looking for an older model truck, believed to be a late 1970s or early 1980s GMC or Chevrolet, with a 4X4 decal on the box.

The truck is missing the passenger side mirror as a result of the collision and may have other right-side damage.

Police weren’t able to get a description of the driver but they’re asking residents and businesses in the area who have security cameras to check them for images of the vehicle they’re seeking.