Stolen truck smashes storefront, 6 parked vehicles and police car in Red Deer: RCMP

Red Deer RCMP have arrested a man after a prolific crime spree on Friday night.

In a news release Monday, police said a suspicious truck with stolen plates was spotted by patrol officers at around 5:30 p.m. as it drove into south Red Deer.

RCMP said they tracked the truck at a distance until it parked in the 2300 block of 50 Avenue, and they attempted to block it in.

According to the release, the driver of the truck accelerated and reversed a number of times, hitting the windows of a nearby business, as well as the police vehicle and a number of parked vehicles.

RCMP said the vehicle nearly ran into some officers who were on foot, and then took off at a high speed.

Officers were able to identify the person driving the truck and found him a short while later with the assistance of the public, and the use of a police dog.

“The series of incidents Friday night posed a grave risk to the public,” Staff Sgt. Rob Marsollier with the Red Deer RCMP said.

“We were able to move quickly on it and make the arrest as a result of intelligence gathered by police and great cooperation from the public.”

Jesse James Leckner, 27, has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Two charges of assault on police;

Resisting a peace officer;

Mischief over $5,000;

Eight counts of failure to stop or remain on scene;

Failure to comply with probation.

Police said Leckner was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from a number of incidents including a stolen truck, flight from police and two gas and dash reports between Feb. 5, 2018 and Feb. 24, 2018. Those charges include:

Two counts of theft under $5,000;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Failure to stop for police;

Failure to comply with police.

RCMP said the truck involved in the incident on Friday was reported stolen in Red Deer on March 4, 2018, after it was left unlocked and running. The truck was heavily damaged in the Friday incidents.

No injuries were reported.

Leckner was set to appear in court in Red Deer Monday at 9:30 a.m.