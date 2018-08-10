Children reprimanded after vandalism at Red Deer business

Red Deer RCMP’s Youth Intervention Unit has been called into action after three children under the age of 12 were taken into custody for allegedly causing more than $150,000 worth of damage to modular homes Thursday evening.

RCMP responded to a report of vandalism at Best Buy Homes at 7898 50 Avenue in Red Deer shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Three children had reportedly vandalized four modular homes using steel pipes.

Best Buy Homes staff located a seven-year-old boy and RCMP quickly located the other two boys, both eleven-years-old.

While the damages have not yet been confirmed by police, it is estimated they may cost more than $150,000, including broken windows, cabinets, appliances, walls and light fixtures.

“Under the Criminal Code of Canada, children under 12 cannot be charged for criminal offences, so this is a situation where the Youth Intervention Unit will step in and work with all parties toward a resolution using restorative justice methods,” said Constable Derek Turner.

“This was a serious incident with significant impact to the business and its clients. Civil action remains an option for the business, but the RCMP role will be to work with the children, their families and the business to come to a resolution that supports all parties while teaching the children that there are consequences to their actions.”

Red Deer RCMP spoke to the parents of all three children immediately after the incident and the Youth Intervention Team will also follow up with the business owner and the families.