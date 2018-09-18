Red Deer 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint

Police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a 7-Eleven employee in Red Deer and robbed the store.

RCMP said they received a report of the armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on 40 Avenue at 3:21 a.m. Monday.

The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and two cartons of cigarettes, police said. Officers searched the area with the help of Police Dog Services, but the suspect was not found.

The employee was not injured.

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate the robbery and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who is described as between five-feet-five-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall, with curly hair and a short, scruffy beard.

He was reportedly wearing a blue touque, a dark grey hoodie with a blue shirt underneath, dark pants and carrying a large duffel bag.