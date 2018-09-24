Man facing charges after truck plows into Red Deer pub

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a truck crashed through the front door of a Red Deer pub on Saturday night.

Police were called to the Lion’s Den Pub at the Quality Inn shortly before 10 p.m. after a report that a truck had driven between two pillars and through the doorway of the pub.

Photos from police show a heavily damaged truck inside the business.

According to witnesses, the man left the pub in a cab and returned a short time later in the truck. Police said he was restrained by people at the pub until police arrived.

The 27-year-old hasn’t had his charges sworn before the courts yet, so police cannot release his name. The specific charges being laid weren’t listed in the news release issued Monday morning, but police said they were investigating the crash as an impaired driving collision.