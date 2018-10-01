Shots fired outside Marconi Boulevard apartment building as London police take man into custody

Shots rang out in an east London neighbourhood on Monday as London police took a male suspect into custody in the parking lot of a Marconi Boulevard apartment complex.

Police responded to the scene at 250 Marconi Blvd. around 1:45 p.m. for an investigation involving a stolen vehicle, said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Price.

Officers located the vehicle in one of the apartment’s parking lots, located off Bow Street, just south of Noel Avenue.

Police say an interaction then took place between an adult male and officers at the scene. Price says police were attempting to take the suspect in the vehicle into custody when he allegedly drove the vehicle at one of the officers.

“In fear for the officer’s safety, he took out his service firearm and shots were fired at the vehicle,” Price said. “The vehicle was rendered incapacitated at that point.”

Neither the suspect nor any officers at the scene were injured in the incident. An eyewitness told 980 CFPL they heard approximately five gunshots at the time of the incident. A public school across the street from the parking lot, J.P. Robarts, was put on lockdown for a period of time, according to a 980 CFPL listener.

One male was taken into custody at the scene. Police haven’t released any information about the suspect or expected charges.

“The investigation is continuing at this point,” said Price, when asked if officers recovered a weapon or anything else from the suspect. “We still have the scene blocked off, members of our Major Crime Section and out Street Crime Unit will be continuing to investigate throughout the night.”

At around 3:30 p.m on Monday, Price said they expected the scene in the parking lot to be blocked off for “at least another three to four hours.”

“The parking lot is where we have things blocked off. Other than that, pedestrian traffic on the sidewalks and across the street at the school is fine at this time,” he said. “Right now, we are canvassing these two buildings to see if there are any witnesses that heard or saw anything.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).