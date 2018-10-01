$30K townhouse fire on Jalna Blvd. deemed “suspicious”

An investigation is underway after a “suspicious” fire that damaged the outside of a townhouse building in London’s south end.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Jalna Boulevard and Clara Crescent around 7:20 a.m. Monday.

“They found a utility shed on fire,” said assistant deputy fire chief, Shaun Fitzgerald.

READ MORE: Damage pegged at $500K after historic building fire in downtown London

Fire officials say a blaze at a Jalna & Clara townhouse in south #ldnont started outside, and the damage is superficial. No one was injured. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/bE4i5s45Qb — Liny Lamberink (@LinyLamberink) October 1, 2018

“The fire had spread to the exterior of the end of the townhouse unit of a row of townhouses. The fire extended up into the eaves.”

The flames didn’t enter the living space of the home.

Fitzgerald said damage to the utility shed, the side of the home, and its eaves, is around $30,000.

He said London police are investigating the incident, along with help from the London Fire Department.

READ MORE: Early estimate pegs London home explosion damage at $500K

“If it’s not obviously, say, an electrical fire or something we can determine quickly, it falls under ‘suspicious,’ where it needs to be investigated further to gather more information to determine the cause,” he explained.

No civilians or firefighters were hurt.