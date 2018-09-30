Woman in critical condition after shooting on Blackfriars Street: London police
London police say a woman who suffered a gunshot wound is in critical condition after a shooting on Blackfriars Street on Friday evening.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, police say they located a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was transported to hospital, where police say she remains in critical condition.
A man was arrested at the scene and a firearm has been located, according to police.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information that may help investigators is urged to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
