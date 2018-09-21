London police arrest Zachary McDermott, 18, on charge of first-degree murder

A day after a surveillance image was released to the public, London police say Zachary McDermott turned himself in to police headquarters at 11 a.m. Friday.

McDermott is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder by discharging a firearm.

Christopher Clements-Card, 21, was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons on Dundas Street near Veterans Memorial Parkway at roughly 2:30 p.m. on September 12.

Middlesex-London EMS told 980 CFPL at the time, that the victim was found inside the coffee shop. He was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police previously arrested two 19-year-old Londoners on charges of being in a motor vehicle with a firearm and on Friday police stated that the firearm used in the shooting has not yet been recovered.

Clements-Card was laid to rest on Wednesday.