Funeral for London man killed in Tim Hortons shooting to be held Wednesday

Family and friends will come together Wednesday to say goodbye to a young London man who was killed in an east-end shooting.

A week ago Christopher Clements-Card was shot in the parking lot of the Tim Hortons near Dundas Street and Bonaventure Drive.

The 21-year-old later died in hospital.

His funeral is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Logan Funeral Home.

A GoFundMe set up to help the family with funeral costs describes Christopher as “a beautiful, loyal, kind, smart, generous, loving, thoughtful, caring, respectful, young man.”

London police have arrested two 19-year-old men, Joseph Sibo and Abel Tesfalem, in connection with the case.

They each face a charge of being an occupant of a motor vehicle with a firearm.

The 18-year-old London man being sought for murder in the shooting — Zachary McDermott — is still on the lam.

McDermott is charged with first-degree and attempted murder by discharging a firearm.

While a photo is not available, police describe him as a white male, about five-feet-nine-inches tall with a slim build and reddish-blond hair that is cut shorter on the side.

Police add that the firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered. They also warn anyone who may know the whereabouts of McDermott not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.