Sask. steelworkers disappointed tariffs remain despite new trade deal

Canada, the United States and Mexico inked a new trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the United States – Mexico – Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The deal was announced late Sunday night by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and United States Trade Representative Robert Lightizer. This happened just before the deadline to reach a new deal that would also include Canada in the agreement.

This agreement is not finalized and still needs to be finalized by all three countries.

“When this agreement is enacted it means NAFTA will be modernized, stabilized and preserved for the 21st century,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

The dairy industry and supply management became a sticking point between Canada and the U.S. during the negotiations.

Canada has agreed to provide U.S. dairy farmers access to about 3.5 per cent of its approximately $16-billion annual domestic dairy market.

The Dairy Farmers of Canada have said that the new trade deal will shrink the Canadian industry, and they do not see it as a good deal for Canada’s 220,000 families that work in the sector.

Global News will be speaking with SaskMilk later today to see what the USMCA means for Saskatchewan.

Another key Saskatchewan-centric issue, the 25 per cent steel and 10 per cent aluminum tariffs. President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that the tariffs are not going anywhere for the time being.

United Steel Workers of America local 5890 (USW) president Mike Day said this is disappointing news for the 2,000 members working at Regina’s Evraz steel mill.

“We had not necessarily assurances, but there was talk that once there was a deal the steel and aluminum tariffs would be taken care of,” Day said.

Trump credited tariffs for helping complete the trade deal. With the steel tariffs remaining, Day said neither Trump nor Trudeau are very popular among USW members at the moment.

“You can’t really trust any of them right now. We’ve heard things from [U.S. Secretary of Commerce] Wilbur Ross, the Commerce Department, our government and now we’re being left to the side by both of them,” Day said.

“It doesn’t seem to me that, right now in these early stages of it that the deal’s going to benefit Canadians.”

Freeland said that the steel tariffs are a separate issue from the trade deal due to the United States saying they are in the interest of national security. The minister said that talks between the two nations continue on steel and aluminum tariffs, and Canada has wind in our sails with the new trade agreement.

Evraz is still moving steel from Regina to the U.S. and Day said there haven’t been job losses in Regina yet and they still have Canadian and American pipe orders to fill.

“Most of our orders are for the United States right now, so the sooner something like that gets taken care of, however it gets dealt with, the better it will be for us,” Day said.

For Canadian orders, the Enbridge Line Three order is complete according to Day. They’re working on filling a TransCanada pipe order, and Trans Mountain would also result in steady work once the pipeline moves forward.

