New NAFTA deal reached: Canada, U.S., Mexico finalize trade agreement, sources confirm

After more than a year of negotiating a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Canada, the U.S. and Mexico have finally inked a trade deal.

Two Canadian sources have confirmed to Global News that the free trade deal has been finalized.

Reports say that Canada has made concessions on dairy market access that are slightly higher than under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Chapter 19, the dispute resolution mechanism, will be kept.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland postponed her United Nations speech in New York on Saturday in order to press for a NAFTA breakthrough as the pressure was on to complete a deal.

U.S. Congress declared midnight Sunday as the deadline for Canada to join the existing agreement between the U.S. and Mexico.

The Trump administration had previously threatened to proceed with an exclusive U.S.-Mexico pact as talks with Canada dragged on amid deep differences over the country’s dairy industry and Chapter 19, a mechanism for settling trade disputes.

The formal NAFTA text is due before Monday in order to meet U.S. congressional notification requirements and allow U.S. President Donald Trump and outgoing Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to sign the pact by Nov. 30, Nieto’s final day in office.

Mexico’s president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, previously said he would insist that all three countries be part of NAFTA and that Washington had made a new counter-proposal to Ottawa.

The NAFTA negotiations have been in the works since Aug. 16, 2017. The goal was to “modernize” the trade pact, with U.S., Mexican and Canadian. Officials initially expected to conclude negotiations in early 2018 due to elections later in the year.