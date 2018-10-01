Donald Trump says steel tariffs are ‘staying’ despite new trade deal, USMCA

The 25 per cent tariffs on steel imposed on Canada and Mexico by U.S. President Donald Trump will continue, despite a new trade deal between the three countries.

The tariffs will remain “until such time we can do something … so our steel industry is protected,” Trump said at a press conference at the White House on Monday morning.

“Steel is staying where it is.”

He said quotas are an example of something that could be instituted to allow for tariffs to be lifted.

Trump’s comments come just hours after the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement was announced.

The USMCA will replace NAFTA, which negotiators have been working on for over a year.

“We have a great relationship with Canada. I think now it will be better,” Trump said.

Trump said “for the most part” tariffs were over, but that steel tariffs would remain. He also credited tariffs for helping complete the trade deal earlier.

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said earlier Monday he had hoped a trade dispute with the Trump administration over steel could be resolved before a new trade deal is signed.

“I think it would be very positive, it would be a good sign (if) we could resolve this controversy before the agreement is signed towards the end of November,” Videgaray told Mexican television station Televisa in an interview.

Trump did not mention the tariffs on aluminum, which were imposed on Canada and Mexico at the same time as the steel tariffs.

Both Mexico and Canada have imposed retaliatory tariffs on the U.S.

