Canada
October 1, 2018 12:33 pm
Updated: October 1, 2018 12:35 pm

Donald Trump says steel tariffs are ‘staying’ despite new trade deal, USMCA

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that current steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada will "stay where it is" but said overall tariffs may not need to be used often on other countries.

A A

The 25 per cent tariffs on steel imposed on Canada and Mexico by U.S. President Donald Trump will continue, despite a new trade deal between the three countries.

The tariffs will remain “until such time we can do something … so our steel industry is protected,” Trump said at a press conference at the White House on Monday morning.

“Steel is staying where it is.”

READ MORE: NAFTA deal reached: Canada, U.S., Mexico reach trade agreement under new name

He said quotas are an example of something that could be instituted to allow for tariffs to be lifted.

Trump’s comments come just hours after the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement was announced.

The USMCA will replace NAFTA, which negotiators have been working on for over a year.

“We have a great relationship with Canada. I think now it will be better,” Trump said.

WATCH: Trump thanks Mexico’s Nieto, Justin Trudeau over USMCA


Story continues below

Trump said “for the most part” tariffs were over, but that steel tariffs would remain. He also credited tariffs for helping complete the trade deal earlier.

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said earlier Monday he had hoped a trade dispute with the Trump administration over steel could be resolved before a new trade deal is signed.

“I think it would be very positive, it would be a good sign (if) we could resolve this controversy before the agreement is signed towards the end of November,” Videgaray told Mexican television station Televisa in an interview.

Trump did not mention the tariffs on aluminum, which were imposed on Canada and Mexico at the same time as the steel tariffs.

Both Mexico and Canada have imposed retaliatory tariffs on the U.S.

READ MORE: Canada has made almost $300M from retaliatory tariffs on U.S.

*with files from Reuters 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump NAFTA
donald trump steel tariffs
Donald Trump trade
NAFTA
steel tariffs
United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement
USMCA
USMCA trade agreement

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News