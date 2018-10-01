Former tennis pro crowned Miss Oktoberfest

Sandra Dynka, a former professional tennis player, has been crowned Miss Oktoberfest, making her the 50th woman to hold the title.

“We had nine talented and impressive young women in contention this year,” Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest executive director Alfred Lowrick said in a statement. “Each year the search for Miss Oktoberfest identifies an outstanding young woman who can represent both our festival and the community at more than 200 appearances.”

Dynka, who majored in Kinesiology at Texas Tech, also graduated with a minor in nutrition. The Kitchener-Waterloo native helped establish an organic garden project which provides those in need with three nutrient-dense, organic meals per week.

Dynka was crowned Friday night by outgoing Miss Oktoberfest Mikaila Emrich at the black-tie Miss Oktoberfest Gala Ball.

Oktoberfest begins Oct. 5 and runs through Oct. 13.