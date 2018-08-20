Canada
August 20, 2018 11:24 am

Oktoberfest concert to be headlined by Dallas Smith, Cold Creek Country

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Dallas Smith performs at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards in Saskatoon on September 10, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
A A

The 50th anniversary Oktoberfest concert will have a definite country feel.

Organizers announced Tuesday that country acts Dallas Smith and Cold Creek Country will headline the show.

READ MORE: Dallas Smith, Kiesza among early Juno Award winners

Story continues below

Smith is a platinum-selling artist who has won both CCMA and Juno awards.

Cold Creek Country has also been nominated for several CCMA Awards.

“As Canada’s Greatest Bavarian festival celebrates its semi-centennial anniversary, we are thrilled to announce this fantastic lineup of performers who will come together for one special night to delight festival fans in advance of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest,” Oktoberfest executive director Alfred Lowric said in a release.

READ MORE: Country singer Dallas Smith aims for authenticity

Tickets went on sale Monday morning for the Sept. 22 show which will be at the Concordia Club.

The Golden Keys – Das Uber Band will also take the stage.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cold Creek Country
Dallas Smith
Kitchener
Kitchener news
Oktoberfest concert
Oktoberfest concert tickets

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News