Oktoberfest concert to be headlined by Dallas Smith, Cold Creek Country

The 50th anniversary Oktoberfest concert will have a definite country feel.

Organizers announced Tuesday that country acts Dallas Smith and Cold Creek Country will headline the show.

Smith is a platinum-selling artist who has won both CCMA and Juno awards.

Cold Creek Country has also been nominated for several CCMA Awards.

“As Canada’s Greatest Bavarian festival celebrates its semi-centennial anniversary, we are thrilled to announce this fantastic lineup of performers who will come together for one special night to delight festival fans in advance of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest,” Oktoberfest executive director Alfred Lowric said in a release.

Tickets went on sale Monday morning for the Sept. 22 show which will be at the Concordia Club.

The Golden Keys – Das Uber Band will also take the stage.