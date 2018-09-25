Sports
Kitchener Rangers to wear special jersey for Oktoberfest’s 50th annversary Oct. 5

In commemoration of the 50th Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest, the Kitchener Rangers will wear a special commemorative jersey when the Saginaw Spirit visit on October 5.

The jersey has a special crest which features the founding date of the annual event.

The team will also hold a special jersey auction with proceeds going toward Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest’s beneficiaries and the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

There will be auctions both at the game and in the days following the event, where fans will be able to get their hands on a jersey.

