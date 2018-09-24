Kitchener Rangers Don Cameron
September 24, 2018 4:39 pm
Updated: September 24, 2018 4:40 pm

Kitchener Rangers to honour ‘the Legend,’ longtime announcer Don Cameron

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Don Cameron was the voice of the Rangers for 50 seasons and over 4,000 broadcasts.

A A

On Friday night, the Kitchener Rangers will hold a pre-game ceremony to honour longtime play-by-play announcer Don Cameron.

The Legend was the voice of the Rangers for 50 seasons and over 4,000 broadcasts. He was the play-by-play man from the day the team began operations in 1963 until he stepped down in 2015. Cameron missed two seasons in all of those years.

Cameron died in June after a brief illness.

The Rangers will host the Ottawa 67’s on Friday, and prior to the game, there will be a video tribute, a public address and a banner-raising ceremony.

The Rangers opened the season with a 6-2 thrashing of the Flint Firebirds last Friday.

