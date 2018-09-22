Sports
September 22, 2018 10:32 am
Updated: September 22, 2018 10:37 am

Kitchener Rangers hammer Flint Firebirds in home opener

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Joseph Garreffa finishes with finesse.

Jonathan Yantsis and Joseph Garreffa both scored twice and Luke Richardson made 23 saves as the Rangers beat Flint.

Greg Meireles had a goal and two helpers, Riley Damiani also scored while Eric Guest had three assists for Kitchener (1-0-0).

Jack Wismer and Hunter Holmes scored for the Firebirds (0-1-0). Emanuel Vella allowed six goals on 22 shots in 50:07 of action.

