Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Sea Bears continue to set stellar attendance records, sell out first home game of 2024

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 1:33 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have done it again.

The city’s pro basketball team — which set Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) attendance records in 2023’s inaugural season — announced Wednesday that its upcoming home opener is sold out again.

The Sea Bears take on defending champs the Scarborough Shooting Stars on May 24 for the first home game since the Aug. 4, 2023 play-in match against the Edmonton Stingers — in which Winnipeg set an all-time high of 10,580 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are honoured to see the early excitement for the return of Sea Bears basketball to Canada Life Centre,” Sea Bears president Jason Smith said in a release Wednesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We hope to continue packing our home venue full of energetic fans as more teams visit Winnipeg from across Canada this summer. We already knew that Sea Bears fans are the best in the nation, and we’ve worked hard to plan a season-long lineup of entertainment for them. We hope that fans will join us at one of the nine remaining regular-season home games this summer.”

Trending Now

The Sea Bears open 2024’s training camp on Monday at Sport Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'From March Madness to Winnipeg: Sea Bears welcome new basketball court'
From March Madness to Winnipeg: Sea Bears welcome new basketball court
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices