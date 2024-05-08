Sea Bears continue to set stellar attendance records, sell out first home game of 2024

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have done it again.
The city’s pro basketball team — which set Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) attendance records in 2023’s inaugural season — announced Wednesday that its upcoming home opener is sold out again.
The Sea Bears take on defending champs the Scarborough Shooting Stars on May 24 for the first home game since the Aug. 4, 2023 play-in match against the Edmonton Stingers — in which Winnipeg set an all-time high of 10,580 fans at Canada Life Centre.
“We are honoured to see the early excitement for the return of Sea Bears basketball to Canada Life Centre,” Sea Bears president Jason Smith said in a release Wednesday.
“We hope to continue packing our home venue full of energetic fans as more teams visit Winnipeg from across Canada this summer. We already knew that Sea Bears fans are the best in the nation, and we’ve worked hard to plan a season-long lineup of entertainment for them. We hope that fans will join us at one of the nine remaining regular-season home games this summer.”
The Sea Bears open 2024’s training camp on Monday at Sport Manitoba.
