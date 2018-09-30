Toronto mayoral candidates’ forum on seniors’ issues cancelled

A Toronto mayoral candidates’ forum scheduled for Monday has been cancelled.

The event, which was going to focus on seniors’ issues, was scheduled to have five candidates in attendance. However, because the event was going to be held on city property, the city’s fair use policy requires that all mayoral candidates be involved in the forum.

READ MORE: Tory, Keesmaat face off in 1st Toronto mayoral debate, controversial candidate escorted out by police

Those scheduled to attend were candidates John Tory, Jennifer Keesmaat, Sarah Climenhaga, Saron Gebresellassi and Knia Singh.

“Involving all 35 registered candidates was not feasible,” the event’s planning committee said.

“The sponsors would not and did not … extend invitations to several candidates who espouse policies and beliefs that violate their organizations’ core values and principles. For this reason, it was necessary to make the difficult decision to cancel the event.”

READ MORE: Toronto mayoral candidates face off in Global News debate

While speaking to reporters following an event Sunday, Tory addressed the cancellation.

“I had indicated previously — and I stand by what I said — that I would not participate in debates in which Faith Goldy and James Sears, two people who are well known for white supremacist views, were present,” he said.

The event was being planned by Care Watch, the Toronto Council on Aging, CARP Toronto and Commitment TO Community.

Last week, mayoral candidate Faith Goldy stormed the stage at the first mayoral debate of the election season after she was not included in the panel. She was quickly escorted off the stage by police as some booed and others chanted “let her speak.”

READ MORE: Premier Ford distances himself from far-right Toronto mayoral candidate after Opposition questions

The next day, Goldy and her supporters protested outside of Corus Quay after she wasn’t included in another debate, and there was a brief clash when some counter-protesters showed up.

WATCH: Protester counters Faith Goldy demonstration outside Corus Quay