Toronto mayoral candidates to face off in Global News debate

Four candidates vying to become Toronto’s next mayor will square off in a live debate hosted by Global News on Tuesday.

Four mayoral candidates — Sarah Climenhaga, Saron Gebresellassi, Jennifer Keesmaat and John Tory — are participating in the event, which is taking place at Corus Entertainment headquarters in downtown Toronto.

Tuesday will mark the second mayoral debate of the election campaign, with Climenhaga, Gebresellassi, Keesmaat, Tory and Gautam Nath participating in one at the TIFF Bell Lightbox Monday morning.

The debate was put on by Artsvote Toronto and focused on the topic of arts and culture and their role in the city.

The event got off to a rocky start when former Rebel Media personality turned mayoral candidate Faith Goldy — who has been described as far-right with alleged ties to white nationalists — took to the stage while the debate was taking place. She then attempted to present a petition to the moderator that she said held signatures of those who wanted her to participate.

She was led off the stage by uniformed Toronto police officers to a chorus of boos and also chants of “let her speak.”

An organizer told Global News on Monday that all candidates were asked to fill out a survey and show they had a policy on the arts. The organizer said if a candidate did not then they would not be invited and Goldy did not have a policy.

Tuesday's debate will air live on Global News Radio 640 Toronto and will also be streamed live on Globalnews.ca. The debate will be moderated by Global Toronto anchor Farah Nasser and Global News radio host John Oakley.

The debate will be moderated by Global Toronto anchor Farah Nasser and Global News radio host John Oakley.

Torontonians will cast their ballots in the municipal election on Oct. 22.