Winnipeg man charged with manslaughter after death of 21-month-old toddler

Winnipeg police have a man behind bars after a month-long investigation into a 21-month-old boy’s death.

22-year-old Allen Joseph Frier Beardy has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the case, police said.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 30, the toddler’s mother called 911 after the child was found unresponsive at his home in Amber Trails.

The boy was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but pronounced dead not long thereafter.

The Child Abuse Unit began an investigation, and officers said they believe the child was injured by the suspect twice on Aug. 30, after blunt force trauma wounds were found on his upper body.

The man remains in custody.

