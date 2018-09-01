Thompson RCMP charge Split Lake First Nation man, 24, with manslaughter

RCMP in Thompson, Manitoba have charged a 24-year-old Split Lake First Nation man with manslaughter.

On Thursday, officers were called to a vacant building at the corner of Public Lane and Cree Road in Thompson.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 22-year-old man, also from Split Lake First Nation.

RCMP said he wasn’t breathing and had signs of trauma. EMS were dispatched to the scene and confirmed the man was dead.

On Friday, police arrested and charged Bryan Roulette. The 24-year-old was originally charged with assault causing bodily harm. RCMP have now charged him with manslaughter.

RCMP said the victim and Roulette were known to each other.

Roulette remains in custody and will be appearing in Thompson Provincial Court on Sept. 4.