Recipe: Havana Vancouver’s shrimp ceviche

Looking for a little treat to bring your mind back to summer now that fall weather has arrived?

Havana Vancouver’s executive chef Reuben Major has just the thing to get you thinking of sun, sand and surf: a simple shirmp ceviche.

Ingredients

Ceviche Broth

2 parts Lime Juice (fresh squeezed)

1 part Grapefruit Juice (fresh squeezed)

½ part Lemon Juice (fresh squeezed)

Honey to taste

Ceviche vegetables (500 ml)

125 g Tomato (preferably skins, ½ cm diced)

80 g Red Onion (½ cm diced)

30 g Green Onion (½ cm sliced)

8 g Fresno Chili (halved, seeded, sliced thin)

8 g Cilantro Leaves

Ceviche shrimp

250 g Ocean Wise Shrimp (butterflied)

Method

Combine Ceviche Broth ingredients and whisk to dissolve the honey Mix Ceviche Vegetables thoroughly Bring a pot of water to a simmer. Season with salt until it tastes like seawater. Place the butterflied shrimp in a sieve and lower into the simmering water briefly until the shrimp begin to turn pink, 15 – 20 seconds Remove, drain and spread out onto a small tray and place in the fridge One hour before serving, submerge the shrimp in enough ceviche broth to cover. Allow to “cure” until service When ready, mix desired amount of ceviche vegetables, shrimp and broth together and serve in a bowl with your favourite tortilla chip. We use house-fried yucca chips.

