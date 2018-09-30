Global BC recipes

More
Lifestyle
September 30, 2018 12:40 pm

Recipe: Havana Vancouver’s shrimp ceviche

By Online Journalist  Global News

Need a taste of summer to get your mind off the fall weather? How about Cuban-style shrimp ceviche?

Richard Isaac/REX/Shutterstock
A A

Looking for a little treat to bring your mind back to summer now that fall weather has arrived?

Havana Vancouver’s executive chef Reuben Major has just the thing to get you thinking of sun, sand and surf: a simple shirmp ceviche.

Ingredients

Ceviche Broth

  • 2 parts Lime Juice (fresh squeezed)
  • 1 part Grapefruit Juice (fresh squeezed)
  • ½ part Lemon Juice (fresh squeezed)
  • Honey to taste

Ceviche vegetables (500 ml)

  • 125 g Tomato (preferably skins, ½ cm diced)
  • 80 g Red Onion (½ cm diced)
  • 30 g Green Onion (½ cm sliced)
  • 8 g Fresno Chili (halved, seeded, sliced thin)
  • 8 g Cilantro Leaves

Ceviche shrimp

  • 250 g Ocean Wise Shrimp (butterflied)

Method

  1. Combine Ceviche Broth ingredients and whisk to dissolve the honey
  2. Mix Ceviche Vegetables thoroughly
  3. Bring a pot of water to a simmer. Season with salt until it tastes like seawater. Place the butterflied shrimp in a sieve and lower into the simmering water briefly until the shrimp begin to turn pink, 15 – 20 seconds
  4. Remove, drain and spread out onto a small tray and place in the fridge
  5. One hour before serving, submerge the shrimp in enough ceviche broth to cover. Allow to “cure” until service
  6. When ready, mix desired amount of ceviche vegetables, shrimp and broth together and serve in a bowl with your favourite tortilla chip. We use house-fried yucca chips.

Find more Global BC recipes here
Report an error
Ceviche recipe
Global BC recipes
Havana
havana vancouve
havana vancouver ceviche
havana vancouver shrimp ceviche
Recipe
shrimp ceviche recipe

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News