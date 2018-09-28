Police seek suspect after man randomly punched in face in Edmonton grocery store

Nearly two months after a man suffered serious facial injuries in what police believe was a “random” attack in an Edmonton grocery store, investigators have released a composite sketch of the suspect in an attempt to solicit tips from the public.

On Aug. 3, at about 11:30 a.m., police were called to respond to an assault in a grocery store in the area of 118 Avenue and 66 Street.

They said the victim and the suspect “first interacted while riding the No. 8 bus at approximately 10:30 a.m., when the suspect repeatedly asked the complainant for cigarettes, despite being asked to leave the complainant alone.”

Police allege the suspect, a man believed to be in his 30s, then followed the victim off the bus and into the store where he punched the victim in the face before leaving the scene.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, suffered a broken nose and serious injuries to one of his eyes, police said on Friday.

The suspect is described as being about five-foot-ten with a slim build. He was reportedly wearing a white T-shirt and grey pants at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or what happened is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.