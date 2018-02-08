21-year-old man charged in ‘random’ northeast Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police have laid charges following a random attack that left a 28-year-old man dead.

Jonathon Soosay, 21, was arrested without incident in the area of 130 Avenue and 60 Street on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Police look for possible witness to ‘random’ northeast Edmonton homicide

Related Edmonton police identify man who died after stabbing near Northlands

In a news release on Thursday, police said Soosay has since been charged with second-degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public and breach of a probation order.

Police were called to the area of 82 Street and 118 Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 24, after two men reported another man tried to rob them while they were at a bus station.

One of the men ended up being stabbed in the chest, police said. The two then chased the suspect but he got away.

“This is just a random attack on two innocent young men who were minding their own business, weren’t bothering a soul. And we need to find this guy before he hurts someone else in our city,” Staff Sgt. Bill Clark with the Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section said on Jan. 26.

READ MORE: Edmonton police chief defends policy not to name all homicide victims

EMS responded and treated the man who was stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he died early the following morning.

An autopsy confirmed the man died from the stab wound. The man’s name has not been released because the EPS said releasing the name “does not serve an investigative purpose and the EPS has a duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”