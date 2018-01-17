Crime
January 17, 2018 6:01 pm

Edmonton police identify man who died after stabbing near Northlands

By Web Producer  Global News

Police said officers were called to an assault in the area of 80 Street and 118 Avenue at about 9 p.m. on Monday night.

Sarah Kraus/Global News
A A

Edmonton police’s homicide section has taken over the investigation into a Monday night stabbing after the victim died in hospital.

Police were called to an assault in the area of 80 Street and 118 Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

They did not provide details about the victim or the extent of their injuries other than to say a man was taken to hospital.

Three houses and a duplex were taped off west of Northlands and police said they were investigating a stabbing.

READ MORE: Edmonton police tape off homes after stabbing near Northlands 

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 28-year-old Jarvis Katz.

In a news release, police said Katz died from his injuries in hospital on Wednesday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or Katz’s activities prior to the assault to contact them at 780-423-4567.

No arrests have been made in this case.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton Assault
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton Stabbing
EPS
fatal stabbing
Jarvis Katz
north Edmonton
Northlands

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News