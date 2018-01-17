Edmonton police identify man who died after stabbing near Northlands

Edmonton police’s homicide section has taken over the investigation into a Monday night stabbing after the victim died in hospital.

Police were called to an assault in the area of 80 Street and 118 Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

They did not provide details about the victim or the extent of their injuries other than to say a man was taken to hospital.

Three houses and a duplex were taped off west of Northlands and police said they were investigating a stabbing.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 28-year-old Jarvis Katz.

In a news release, police said Katz died from his injuries in hospital on Wednesday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or Katz’s activities prior to the assault to contact them at 780-423-4567.

No arrests have been made in this case.