Edmonton police tape off homes after assault near Northlands

Three houses and a duplex were taped off west of Northlands on Monday night but Edmonton police were providing few details about what happened other than to say they were investigating an assault.

Police said officers were called to an assault in the area of 80 Street and 118 Avenue at about 9 p.m. Police did not provide details about the victim or the extent of their injuries other than to say someone was taken to hospital.

They did not say whether any arrests were made.

At least five marked police vehicles could be seen near the crime scene as of 10 p.m.

More to come…