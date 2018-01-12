Crime
January 12, 2018 12:35 am
Updated: January 12, 2018 12:37 am

Police seek suspect(s) after serious assault at northeast Edmonton home

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Edmonton police said they are seeking the person(s) responsible for a serious assault at a home in the area of 113 Avenue and 58 Street on Thursday night.

Police said the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a fight broke out at the home.

No arrests have been made.

More to come…

Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton
Assault
EPS
Highlands
Crime
58 Street
113 Avenue

