Police seek suspect(s) after serious assault at northeast Edmonton home
Edmonton police said they are seeking the person(s) responsible for a serious assault at a home in the area of 113 Avenue and 58 Street on Thursday night.
Police said the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a fight broke out at the home.
No arrests have been made.
More to come…
