Man dead after Dartmouth shooting, police investigating

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A 39-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Dartmouth late Friday night, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Lahey Road at about 10:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

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Arriving at the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Major Crime Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

Police have not yet identified the victim and say the shooting is not believed to be random.

Anyone with information potentially relevant to the investigation is asked to contact authorities.