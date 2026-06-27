Two 17-year-olds charged after 16-year-old boy found dead in Winnipeg

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Two teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a Winnipeg parking lot, police say.

Officers responded to a wellbeing check at a parking lot in the 1700 block of Wellington Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. on June 25, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a teenaged boy dead with significant injuries.

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The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Bruno Delmar Young, a member of Bloodvein River First Nation who had been living in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit took over the investigation.

Police say investigators later arrested two youths at a business in the 600 block of King Edward Street.

A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl have both been charged with second-degree murder.

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Both were detained in custody. The charged teens cannot be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the homicide or the relationship between the accused and the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing.