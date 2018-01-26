Edmonton police looking for possible witness to Thursday homicide

Investigators with the Edmonton Police Service are looking for a man who may have information on the city’s third homicide of the year.

Police were called to the area of 82 Street and 118 Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. when two people reported a man attempted to rob them while they were at a transit stop. There was a brief fight and one of the two victims suffered a stab wound.

The two then chased the suspect, who ran east on the north side of 118 Avenue.

“While chasing the suspect, the two males passed an older man wearing a light grey winter coat with a black stripe across the top,” Staff Sgt. Bill Clark with EPS Homicide Section said in a news release on Friday. “We are hoping to speak with this man as we believe he may have information pertinent to this investigation.”

EMS responded and treated the man who was stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he died early Thursday morning.

An autopsy confirmed the man died from the stab wound and the medical examiner has ruled it a homicide. The man’s name will not be released because the EPS ruled releasing the name “does not serve an investigative purpose and the EPS has a duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”

Police are still looking for the suspect and describe him as 5-10 with an average build and dark hair. He’s reported to be in his mid-20s and was last seen in dark clothing and a light grey Cleveland Cavaliers emblem. He was reportedly wearing a camouflage-patterned bag as a backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.