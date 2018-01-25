Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in northwest Edmonton
Edmonton Police are investigating a suspicious death in northwest Edmonton. Officers were called to the area of 118 Avenue and 82 Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, after reports of a robbery. When they arrived on scene they discovered an injured man. EMS transported him to hospital but he died a short time later. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled and investigators are not releasing any other information at this time.
