January 25, 2018 4:54 am
Updated: January 25, 2018 5:11 am

Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in northwest Edmonton

Edmonton Police are investigating a suspicious death in northwest Edmonton. Officers were called to the area of 118 Avenue and 82 Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, after reports of a robbery. When they arrived on scene they discovered an injured man. EMS transported him to hospital but he died a short time later. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled and investigators are not releasing any other information at this time.

 

 
