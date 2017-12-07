Edmonton police investigate after 42-year-old man stabbed north of Whyte Avenue
A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed north of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to Edmonton police.
They said officers responded to a stabbing they believe happened in an alley in the area of 97 Street and 83 Avenue at about 4:20 p.m.
As of Wednesday evening, police said the victim was listed in stable condition.
Police did not say whether any arrests were made but they said they have more than one suspect.
