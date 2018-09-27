Suspects wanted for dragging owner of stolen car arrested: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have made two arrests in connection to an investigation of assault with a weapon Sept. 7.

The victim was dragged and injured when attempting to stop a driver who had stolen his vehicle in the area of Gateway Road and McLeod Avenue.

We'd like to thank the public for helping us locate both Scott Lindell and Melissa Forest. They have been remanded into custody. Details: https://t.co/O5PF3Ay2He https://t.co/2uK8f3uVmR — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 27, 2018

Police asked the public for assistance, which led to the arrests of Melissa Ashley Forest, 26, and Scott Kenneth Lindell, 39.

Forest was arrested Monday morning at a residence on Fleet Avenue, and Lindell was arrested Wednesday afternoon on Adsum Drive.

Both have been remanded into custody.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries at the time of the incident. Const. Jay Murray said police have not been advised as to the man’s condition, but it is likely that he has been released.

