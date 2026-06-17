Police ethics commissioner reviewing Montreal racism allegations

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Quebec’s police ethics commissioner has told an advocacy group it opened a file to review a complaint about allegations of racism and discrimination within the Montreal police department.

The Red Coalition shared with The Canadian Press its correspondence with the office of the commissioner.

The coalition had requested an investigation after the Montreal police department announced last week it had dismantled a night patrol unit in the multicultural neighbourhood of Montréal-Nord.

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Police chief Fady Dagher has said 14 officers from Station 39 were reassigned and two others were suspended while prosecutors determine whether to lay criminal charges.

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The Red Coalition had asked the police ethics commissioner to investigate allegations that officers in Station 39 racially profiled and harassed residents and retaliated against employees who reported the alleged abuses.

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The office of the ethics commissioner would not confirm to The Canadian Press whether it is investigating, saying it would only do so if an officer is referred to the administrative tribunal on police ethics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.