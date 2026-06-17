3 boys arrested after Toronto officer seriously injured during stolen car chase

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Three boys have been arrested and charged after a Toronto police officer was seriously injured during a stolen vehicle chase that resulted in an officer firing their gun.

It happened when officers were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle on the Leaside Bridge, near Donlands Avenue and O’Connor Drive, shortly after midnight on June 15.

That’s when the 12-year-old driver allegedly hit an officer, according to an SIU news release issued Tuesday.

An officer then fired their gun and the vehicle continued a short distance before the driver and two other occupants, aged 12 and 14, ran away from the scene.

The officer shot his gun multiple times at the driver during the situation, according to SIU.

The car was abandoned at Floyd Street and Donlands Avenue, and the driver was caught and arrested a short distance away.

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The injured officer was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

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The driver, a 12-year-old Toronto boy, was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The boy has since been transferred to a youth centre, special investigations unit spokesperson Kristy Denette told Global News on Wednesday.

The 12-year-old driver has been charged with attempted murder, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation, failing to stop for police, assaulting a peace officer and leaving the scene of an accident.

The other two boys allegedly involved have also been arrested and charged.

The second 12-year-old Toronto boy is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

A 14-year-old Toronto boy has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the three can not be identified. They are scheduled to appear in court on July 15.

Ontario’s police watchdog has taken over the investigation because an officer fired their gun during the incident.

Monday’s incident comes amid a string of fatalities involving police officers in recent weeks.

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Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association, said the officer was fortunate to survive.

“We’re lucky we don’t have another killed police officer,” Campbell said.

“He was struck by a car. It came to a point that he needed to use his firearm to protect himself.”

The SIU has now taken over the investigation as it continues.

— With files from Aaron D’Andrea, Global News