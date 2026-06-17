Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Human remains of man buried in Regina more than 5 years ago located: police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 5:51 pm
1 min read
Regina police are seeking help identifying the human remains of a man that were found buried in the city. View image in full screen
Regina police are seeking help identifying the human remains of a man that were found buried in the city. Heywood Yu / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Regina police are asking the public for help in identifying a man whose remains were buried in the city more than five years ago.

In a news release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said the man does not match the descriptions of any people reported missing to the service and police believe his death is suspicious.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police discovered the body earlier this month, following a report of human remains buried outside of a home on the 1300 block of Retallack Street, the release said.

An autopsy revealed the man had been buried at that spot for at least five years.

The autopsy also showed his jaw had been broken at some point in his life, an injury that required surgical attention according to the RPS.

The coroner believes the man was around five feet nine inches tall and between the ages of 30 and 40 when he died.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices