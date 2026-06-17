Human remains of man buried in Regina more than 5 years ago located: police

Regina police are asking the public for help in identifying a man whose remains were buried in the city more than five years ago.
In a news release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said the man does not match the descriptions of any people reported missing to the service and police believe his death is suspicious.
Get breaking National news
Police discovered the body earlier this month, following a report of human remains buried outside of a home on the 1300 block of Retallack Street, the release said.
An autopsy revealed the man had been buried at that spot for at least five years.
The autopsy also showed his jaw had been broken at some point in his life, an injury that required surgical attention according to the RPS.
The coroner believes the man was around five feet nine inches tall and between the ages of 30 and 40 when he died.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.