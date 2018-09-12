Winnipeg police identify suspects after man dragged by stolen car

Winnipeg Police released images of two suspects Wednesday after a man was dragged by a stolen car on Sept. 7.

Officers said a man who recognized his own stolen vehicle and tried to stop the driver was dragged and injured.

Police were then sent to a business near Gateway Road and McLeod Avenue where a man came across his vehicle which had been stolen from the Rossmere area earlier in the week.

He tried to stop the driver, but was dragged and injured in the process.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police search for suspect after man dragged by stolen vehicle

The victim was brought to hospital in stable condition. Police later recovered the stolen vehicle.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Scott Kenneth Lindell, 39. He is described as 5’8″ in height and weighs about 165 lbs. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

A warrant has also been issued for Melissa Ashley Forest, 25, She is described as 5’3″ in height and weighs about 90 lbs. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

If people have any information, call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Winnipeg police officer dragged by stolen truck