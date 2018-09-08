Winnipeg police search for suspect after man dragged by stolen vehicle

A man who recognized his own stolen vehicle and tried to stop the driver was dragged and injured Friday afternoon.

Police were sent to a business near Gateway Road and McLeod Avenue around 3:15 p.m..

They said a man came across his vehicle which had been stolen from the Rossmere area earlier in the week.

He attempted to stop the driver but was dragged and injured in the process.

The victim was brought to hospital in stable condition. The nature of his injuries weren’t revealed.

Police later recovered the stolen vehicle, however no arrests have been made.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS(8477).