Crime
September 4, 2018 4:29 pm

Man charged after police find loaded shotgun in stolen vehicle

By Online Producer  Global News

A 36-year-old Regina man was arrested and charged on Saturday in regards to a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm.

File/ Global News
A A

A 36-year-old Regina man was arrested and charged on Saturday in regards to a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm.

Jason Lee Sparvier faces several charges that include possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace and resisting arrest.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers noticed a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The vehicle was a  Cadillac CTS, first spotted at College Avenue and Winnipeg Street.

Story continues below

READ MORE: 18-year-old woman charged after discovery of stolen car 

Investigators were able to get a good look at the driver of the vehicle in a few locations around the city before police were able to safely deploy a spike-belt.

The vehicle was found, abandoned a short time later in an alley in the 600 block of Athol Street and the suspect driver was taken into custody without further incident.

The vehicle was searched and a loaded shotgun, a pellet gun along with ammunition were found inside.

The suspect had an outstanding warrant and was on a prohibition from possessing firearms.

READ MORE: Battlefords RCMP on lookout for man after woman violently assaulted

Sparvier appeared in provincial court on these charges on Tuesday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
College Avenue
Crime
Firearms
Loaded shotgun
Regina Police
Stolen Vehicle
Winnipeg Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News