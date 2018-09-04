Man charged after police find loaded shotgun in stolen vehicle

A 36-year-old Regina man was arrested and charged on Saturday in regards to a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm.
Jason Lee Sparvier faces several charges that include possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace and resisting arrest.
Around 4:30 p.m., officers noticed a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
The vehicle was a Cadillac CTS, first spotted at College Avenue and Winnipeg Street.
Investigators were able to get a good look at the driver of the vehicle in a few locations around the city before police were able to safely deploy a spike-belt.
The vehicle was found, abandoned a short time later in an alley in the 600 block of Athol Street and the suspect driver was taken into custody without further incident.
The vehicle was searched and a loaded shotgun, a pellet gun along with ammunition were found inside.
The suspect had an outstanding warrant and was on a prohibition from possessing firearms.
Sparvier appeared in provincial court on these charges on Tuesday.
