18-year-old woman charged after discovery of stolen car

An 18-year old woman from Regina has been charged after the discovery of a stolen vehicle on Saturday.

Chekesha George is charged with obstruction of a peace officer (giving a false name), possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of probation.

READ MORE: Serious assault sends 2 people to Regina Hospital

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, officers noticed a vehicle stopped in the road in the area of Saskatchewan Drive and McTavish Street. The officers pulled in behind the vehicle and upon further checks confirmed the car was stolen.

George was questioned and found to be on conditions prohibiting her from driving a motor vehicle.

READ MORE:Regina Police investigate bear spray attacks in North Central

Further investigation led to her arrest.

George was released on an officer undertaking to appear in provincial court on Oct. 11.