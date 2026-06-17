Advertised Fort Saskatchewan craft fair a scam, RCMP warn

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RCMP in Fort Saskatchewan are warning local artisans not to sign up for a craft fair it says is a scam.

The Northern Prairie Craft, Food & Vendor Fair is being advertised as a three-day event taking place Friday, June 26 to Sunday, June 28 at the Dow Centennial Centre.

RCMP said the fake event has been confirmed to be a scam with both the booking facility, as well as a vendor who was defrauded when they booked a table via an Eventbrite listing advertising for vendors.

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The page, still live as of publishing, said the host was “Epic Events Center” and instructed interested vendors to email theultimatevendorfest@gmail.com to book a table.

It said foot traffic was expected to reach over 3,500 visitors each day with space available for over 150 vendors.

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“Visitors will enjoy exploring a wide variety of handcrafted goods, original artwork, fashion items, home décor, artisan crafts, specialty foods, refreshing beverages, and many other unique products,” the page promoted.

The event was charging $100/day for a 10×10 space, $110/day for a 10×20 space, $120/day for a 10×30 space, $130/day for drink vendors and $140/day food trucks.

RCMP say none of it is real.

If you are unsure whether you are being targeted by a scam, police say to visit the Government of Canada’s website to learn about common scam types.

If you have been the victim of fraud, report it to your local law enforcement agency and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or by calling 1-888-495-8501.

Be sure to contact your bank and credit card company if you believe your personal or financial information has been compromised.