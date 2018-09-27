Canada
September 27, 2018 1:45 pm

Woman, 24, arrested in connection with 2 separate Halifax robberies

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018.

Lee Brown/The Canadian Press
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested following a pair of robberies in Halifax over the past three months.

Halifax Regional Police say the first robbery happened on July 19 at the Irving Gas Station on Robie Street.

A woman entered the store using a stick as a weapon and demanded cash, police say.

She fled the gas station on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

The next robbery happened last Tuesday, when a woman entered the Needs Convenience on Chebucto Road with her face covered, demanding money.

The woman claimed she had a weapon, but one wasn’t seen, police say.

Officers identified and arrested the suspect on Wednesday.

Rachel Leanne McMullin will appear in Halifax provincial court to face charges of robbery and wearing a disguise.

Global News