Crime
September 19, 2018 10:01 am

Needs Convenience held up in Dartmouth, police search for suspect

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018.

Lee Brown/The Canadian Press
A A

Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Dartmouth Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the robbery at Needs Convenience on Highfield Park Drive at 8:50 p.m.

READ MORE: 4 men charged after 69-year-old man assaulted with pipe in Bible Hill

Police say a man wearing a full mask and gloves entered the store demanding cash. He claimed to have a knife as well, according to police.

The suspect fled the store on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. Police are unsure of which way he was headed.

There were no injuries.

READ MORE: Man, 23, on life support following crash in Pleasant Valley

Officers and a canine unit were unable to locate the suspect, who is described as a six-foot-tall man with a thin build.

He was wearing a black mask, glasses a grey sweater, black pants and running shoes at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Convenience Store
Convenience Store robbery
Crime
Crime Stoppers
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
Highfield Park Drive
HRP
Needs Convenience
Police
Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News