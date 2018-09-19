Needs Convenience held up in Dartmouth, police search for suspect

Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Dartmouth Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the robbery at Needs Convenience on Highfield Park Drive at 8:50 p.m.

Police say a man wearing a full mask and gloves entered the store demanding cash. He claimed to have a knife as well, according to police.

The suspect fled the store on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. Police are unsure of which way he was headed.

There were no injuries.

Officers and a canine unit were unable to locate the suspect, who is described as a six-foot-tall man with a thin build.

He was wearing a black mask, glasses a grey sweater, black pants and running shoes at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.